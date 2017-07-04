Safety demands after pet heartbreak pick up steam

A grieving pet owner’s campaign for road safety outside her home has been taken up by her county councillor.

Tiya Ivy’s treasured cat Henry was killed by a car in April in Becket Road and she is terrified the same could happen to a child.

Tiya, 34, who has lived with her husband Davy since they moved to Sussex from Germany three years ago, said the road is a ‘death trap’.

Her cause drew huge support from local residents, and a petition calling on Worthing Borough Council to put measures in place to reduce speed got more than 630 signatures.

After the petition was delivered to the council, Tiya’s local councillor Bob Smytherman got in touch with her.

Bob, who also sits on West Sussex County Council, took up the campaign and will be presenting it at the next County Local Committee in November.

Tiya said: “I am pleased. Bob has been supportive, he feels that something should be done for sure.

“I think it certainly is something that should be treated with urgency.

“People in our street have been wanting this for years.”

Tiya recognises that some may object to changes to Becket and Pavilion roads because it could increase traffic or prove expensive, but said the changes should be made anyway.

She added: “We shouldn’t be dragging our feet because there might be congestion issues.

“Do we really want to start pinching pennies when you have got 600 people telling you it is unsafe?”

Bob said: “I am delighted to support this petition and am grateful to the chairman of the County Local Committee for agreeing to allow for this to be debated at the next meeting on November 8.

“It gives us plenty of time to consult with the Tarring community through the regular forum meetings held every second Tuesday of the month at West Worthing Baptist Church to identify the best solution to improve the safety of this busy ‘rat run’.

“This may include speed humps or similar calming schemes or even making the roads one way.

“Whatever the solution I am keen to avoid losing parking spaces for residents as it is already very difficult for residents to find a parking space, especially in the evenings.”

Since the death of her cat Tiya has also helped set up CatsMatter, a website aiming to educate drivers to reduce the number of cats being killed on the roads.