Sam’s design makes maths as easy as Pi!

Children at Durrington Infant and Junior School have a new classmate to help them during maths lessons – a little green alien called Pi.

Last term, the children were invited to design a character to be the school’s ‘mathscot’ – and what a weird and wonderful selection there were!

After the school ambassadors whittled it down to just five finalists, they went through to the judges’ staff room, where Sam Froggatt’s design was named the winner.

Sam, who was in Year 3 at the time, drew a Mrs ‘Alien’ – a play on the name of his maths teacher Mrs Allin – who was holding plus and minus signs.

With the design decided, the children then voted on the best name for the ‘mathscot’ – and so ‘Pi’ was born!

Now a Year 4 pupil, Sam was very proud that each class had it’s very own little Pi character to help the children with maths every day. Staff said Pi had settled into school well.

He features on the teachers’ slides, in their daily reasoning questions and on their books.

He even has his own email account so that pupils can email in the answers to his monthly maths challenges.

Mrs Allin said: “We settled on ‘Pi’ because there was so much scope with him being an alien. Hopefully he will take our maths out of this world!”

