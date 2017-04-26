Sarah’s Orchard officially opened

Guests attended a private event at Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice to open the apple orchard, named Sarah’s Orchard in memory of former president, Lady Sarah Clutton.

Nigel Clutton formally opened the orchard on Thursday in memory of his late wife and the event was attended by their gardener, Michael, as well as charity trustees, staff and children from Chestnut Tree House.

Chief executive Hugh Lowson and Linda Perry, director of children’s services at Chestnut Tree House welcomed guests to the orchard and invited Nigel to cut the ribbon, before hosting a cream tea in the house.

A new bespoke sign, made and donated by West Sussex artist Simon Groves of Groves Sculpture, was also unveiled.

Mr Lowson said: “The site on which the hospice is built was donated by our former President, Lady Sarah Clutton, who sadly passed away in June 2015.

“It is truly an honour that her husband, Nigel Clutton, continues to support the work that we do and we are always delighted to welcome him to the house.

“Since we opened in 2003, the number of children we care for has increased from 30 to over 300, and during this time the children we are caring for have become more complex.

“We are only able to reach more families and increase our services thanks to the support and generosity of the local community.

“I would like to thank Nigel for his ongoing support and for allowing us to have the apple orchard, and we look forward to enjoying many years of delicious apple harvests.”