Search for LEGO builders to take on creativity challenge comes to Angmering

A LEGO Friends club in Angmering has said it has been approached by the legendary brick-makers to find kids to take part in a very special challenge.

The popular toy is to celebrate its 60th year with an online campaign about creativity and is looking for children aged four to 11 with big imaginations to help.

Posting on Facebook today, the LEGO Friends club said the company ‘doesn’t need child geniuses or master LEGO builders, just kids with personality, imagination and the conﬁdence to build with LEGO bricks without rules’.

The group has said it will pass out the contact information for the TV production company to parents on request.

The next meeting of the club will be on Thursday August 3 at 3:45pm at Angmering Village Hall.

