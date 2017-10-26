Service to mark 100 years since Worthing firefighter died in 1917

A Worthing firefighter who died fighting in the First World War will be honoured 100 years later at a special ceremony on Sunday.

John Jackson Jones was living at 18 Tarring Road Worthing when the war broke out in 1914 .

He enlisted in the King’s Royal Rifle Corps and went to fight in the Somme, Ypres Salient and Paschendale, according to Worthing Fire Station.

He was shot where on Monday 22nd of October 1917 he was wounded by a gunshot.

He was returned to a war hospital in Huddersfield where he died on the October 29, 1917.

Mr Jones was then buried in Broadwater Cemetery in a civilian grave.

This Sunday, October 29 – 100 years to the day – at 2pm emergency services will be honouring Mr Jones and all the brave men and women who ‘shall not grow old’.

– Fire engines will leave the station on a short journey to the cemetery in South Farm road at 1.45pm

– Mayor of Worthing Alex Harman will be attending with other councillors, as well as police and ambulance services

– The fire service chaplin Wing Tsang will be reading the Liturgy.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the service, starting at 2pm in Broadwater Cemetry.