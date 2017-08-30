Several graves unearthed in cemetery transformation

Several graves have been unearthed in the transformation of a forgotten graveyard in Rustington – and the project leader has called for more helpers.
Sue Sula from Rustington wants to transform the derelict graveyard, between Wolstenbury Road and the Brookside Industrial Estate, into a memorial garden.
The latest dig has unearthed seven grave surrounds, and Sue needs more volunteers to unearth the rest before landscaping can begin. Fifty-seven people are believed to be buried at the site. For a list of names, click here. Email Sue at sue@rustingtonpastandpresent.co.uk to get involved.
