Several graves unearthed in cemetery transformation

Several graves have been unearthed in the transformation of a forgotten graveyard in Rustington – and the project leader has called for more helpers.

Sue Sula from Rustington wants to transform the derelict graveyard, between Wolstenbury Road and the Brookside Industrial Estate, into a memorial garden.

Sue Sula, chairman of the Brookside Memorial Garden Community Group, and historian Mary Taylor at the memorial garden site next to the Brookside Industrial Estate in Rustington SUS-170205-111042001

The latest dig has unearthed seven grave surrounds, and Sue needs more volunteers to unearth the rest before landscaping can begin. Fifty-seven people are believed to be buried at the site. For a list of names, click here. Email Sue at sue@rustingtonpastandpresent.co.uk to get involved.