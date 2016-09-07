Sex-crazed spiders as big as mice set to invade Sussex homes

Sex-crazed spiders the size of mice are planning to invade Sussex this autum.

The randy critters, which can grow up to 12cm long, have probably been lurking in your home all year, but only come out from their hiding places at the end of summer

The spiders are driven into the open by their urge to mate, having spent much of the rest of the year hidden away.

Steve McGrail, from Pro-Kill Environmental, said that male spiders are normally reclusive, but tend to be driven out into the open by their basic desires.

He said: “The male spiders come out the woodwork during this time of year as it is breeding season and they are searching for female spiders.

“They are actually there in the home at other times of year but they are hidden away – under the floor, in the attic, in the basement. If you find them, it’s pretty much impossible to rid your house of them.

“They may disappear for a period of time, but other spiders will come in their place. The best thing to do if you find them is put them in a shed – it’s a case of out of sight, out of mind . If you put them outside they are likely to die.”

This year’s September spider infestation has already begun for plenty of Brits, with alarmed arachnophobes reporting that some of the horny critters are particularly large.

Tom Ivinson, 20, said: “Moving to my new flat has been like being forced to do a cameo performance on Eight Legged Freaks.”