Shoreham Fort to feature in BBC show tonight

Shoreham Fort has a starring role in a popular BBC two show tonight (Thursday, November 16).

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip filmed at Shoreham Fort for a day back in June.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton will be seen hunting for treasure with antiquers Catherine Southon and David Harper, buying up items to take to auction in Southend-on-Sea.

Gary Baines, chairman of the Friends of Shoreham Fort, said: “It’s very exciting. I’m looking forward to seeing it.

“It was filmed in June but we kept it all quiet, we didn’t want people there to disturb it.

“It’s great to have them come to see us and raise awareness of the fort.

“Hopefully, it should cover a lot of its history.”

The theme of the episode is the film industry, which made the fort on Shoreham Beach an ideal location to film, said Mr Baines.

The show will likely feature clips of Joanne Clifton dancing infront of a hand painted backdrop of Francis Lyndhurst’s studio from the early 1900’s, which was drawn by Worthing-based Creative Waves Community Arts.

The show will be aired on BBC Two at 7pm.