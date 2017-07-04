Shoreham lifeboat rescues angling boat carrying nine people

A Shoreham lifeboat rescued an angling boat with nine people on board which had broken down in Worthing on Sunday (July 2).

The Shoreham RNLI lifeboat had been just about to launch to support the Paddle Round the Pier festival in Brighton, when it was called to a broken down boat located six miles south of Worthing Pier at 11.30am, a spokesman said.

The 38ft vessel, carrying nine people, had suffered engine failure.

The boat was taken under tow to Shoreham Harbour, before being placed on a mooring inside the harbour.

A few days earlier, the inshore lifeboat was launched to a report of a distressed woman who had gone into the River Adur up to her waist, according to a spokesman.

She was located near the Norfolk Bridge in Shoreham at 7.15pm last Wednesday (June 28).

After talking to the woman it was decided to put a crew member ashore to walk the casualty into the care of the police, who were waiting at the top of the riverbank, the spokesman said.