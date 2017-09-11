Shoreham woman wins £1million jackpot in football prediction game

A 24-year-old Shoreham woman has won £1million after taking part in a free football prediction game.

Grace Berry scooped the top prize on Saturday, becoming the the first millionaire to be made in the Soccer Saturday Sky Sports Super 6.

Grace Berry receives her 1million from Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling

The 24-year-old Manchester United supporter said: “It was amazing, I thought it was a joke when Super 6 phoned me to tell me I’d won.

"I still can’t believe it!”

After none of the 1,442,385 entries correctly predicted the scorelines of all six matches, three players were tied on 24 points and it all came down to the golden goal tie breaker - to correctly guess the minute of the opening goal.

For Grace, her prediction of six minutes was spot on thanks to Danny Welbeck's strike in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

The time of the crucial sixth minute golden goal had been chosen by Grace’s partner, Matt, as it connected to their anniversary - the first of June.

The lucky couple said they plan to use the £1million to buy a house.