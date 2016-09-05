Silver success at model boat racing world championship

A model powerboat racer has nabbed second place in an international competition.

Zack Humphries, 22, from Mill Lane, Shoreham, represented Great Britain at the International Model Boat Racing Association World Championships in Spaarnwoude, Holland on August 8-12.

Zack, the 2014 world champion, took silver in the 15cc class final, which he said was ‘a dramatic race’. “I was pretty ecstatic to be second, and pleased that all the hard work paid off.”

More than 400 boats and 40 countries competed in the event.

