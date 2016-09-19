Sisters support Worthing’s oldest charity

Sisters Harriet and Heidi Sheridan have presented a cheque to Worthing Society for the Blind following their joint charity run.

The girls, who are both now students at Durrington High School, completed 3km in the British Transplant Games’ Donor Run 2016, held in Liverpool in July.

Presenting the cheque to Worthing Society for the Blind president Bob Smytherman, trustee Keith Humphreys and manager Frances Pritchard

Harriet, 13, and Heidi, 11, called themselves Worthing Whizzers and helped raise £218.75 for Worthing Society for the Blind, which provides support and education for people living with vision impairment in the borough.

Mum Liz Hosford, 45, said: “It was Harriet’s choice to raise money for the society.

“She did her research and thought the society does a great job of supporting vision-impaired people of Worthing.

“She wanted to help highlight the impact of vision loss, especially to young people.”

Sisters Harriet and Heidi Sheridan ran the British Transplant Games Donor Run 2016 as Worthing Whizzers

Liz has been involved in the British Transplant Games for 25 years, as she received a new kidney 26 years ago from her mother, Christine.

Helping to raise awareness for organ donation is important to her, as is helping to raise vital funds.

“I’ve encouraged the girls to think of people around us and their troubles and needs, whose lives have been impacted on difficulties and problems that many of us have not seen or experienced,” she added.

“I think the girls doing this type of charitable fundraising boosts their confidence and gives a little back to society and especially people who are less fortunate than ourselves.”

Frances Pritchard, manager at the society’s headquarters in Rowlands Road, said: “We were delighted Harriet chose our charity to support, all donations are gratefully received and will benefit the many vision-impaired people living in Worthing.”

Harriet, Heidi and Liz were given the opportunity to experience the difficulties of impaired vision when Frances let them wear specialist glasses which give the experience of various eye conditions.

Keith Humphreys, one of the society’s trustees, said: “Both girls were justifiably proud of their achievements and showed a keen interest in the society.

“It was a real pleasure to meet Heidi, Harriet, and their mum Liz – and witness their obvious enthusiasm for supporting national and local charities.”

Bob Smytherman, the society’s long standing president, said: “As president of Worthing’s oldest charity, I would personally like to thank Harriet and Heidi for this fantastic fundraising effort.

“It was a pleasure to spend time with them both to talk about the work of the society and the positive difference we make to people of all ages who are blind or partially-sighted in our community.”

Heidi started at Durrington High in year seven this term, joining Harriet, who has just moved to year nine.

