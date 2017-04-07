Six Worthing roads score part of £3m repair fund

Six Worthing roads are to get a share of £3million funding to repair and improve pavements for vulnerable residents.

West Sussex Highways has named the next batch of streets to benefit from its Even Better Pavements programme.

The scheme, which launched last year, is designed to improve pavements and footways.

Pavements most used by vulnerable residents, both old and young, are chosen for improvements in order to protect people from slips, trips and falls, a highways spokesperson said.

West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Bob Lanzer, said: “We prioritised pavements and footways which serve clinics, hospitals, areas with high footfall and schools.

“This is after many months of inspections and assessments to decide which streets get included in the programme for a second year.

“We made a great start last year and are keen to build on that work,” he added.

The six Worthing roads set to be improved under the scheme this year are: Salvington Road, Ham Road, Chesswood Road, Lyndhurst Road, Victoria Road and Norfolk Street/Cobden Road.

The £3million budget for the 2017-18 financial year will be spread across six locations in West Sussex.

The other five locations earmarked for repair include: Littlehampton, Horsham, Chichester, Crawley and East Grinstead.

West Sussex Highways’ improvements scheme had a £2million budget last year.