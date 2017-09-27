Six-year-old taken to hospital after collision in Goring

A six-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a collision in Goring this morning (Wednesday, September 27).
Police and an ambulance were called to the scene where the child and a car collided at the junction of Palatine Road and the A2032 Littlehampton Road, outside the Sussex Yeoman public house, a police spokesman said.
The six-year-old involved sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for precautionary checks, according to police.
The road was temporarily closed to traffic and reopened at 9.15am
