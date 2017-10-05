Skip ‘well alight’ near Brooklands

Firefighters have been called to deal with a skip lorry which is ‘well alight’ by Brooklands Pleasure Park, in Worthing.

A spokesman for the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a call was received at 10.45am to reports of a fire in Seamill Park Avenue, Worthing.

The skip is on the back of a lorry, according to the fire service.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We have sent one pump from Worthing to the scene.

“The skip is on the back of a lorry and is well alight.

“The crew is still at the scene and police have been made aware.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police added: “We have been made aware, however this is not a police matter.”