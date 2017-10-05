Skip ‘well alright’ near Brooklands

Firefighters have been called to deal with a skip lorry which is ‘well alight’ by Brooklands Pleasure Park, in Worthing.
A spokesman for the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a call was received at 10.45am to reports of a fire in Seamill Park Avenue, Worthing.
The skip is on the back of a lorry, according to the fire service.
A West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We have sent one pump from Worthing to the scene.
“The skip is on the back of a lorry and is well alight.
“The crew is still at the scene and police have been made aware.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Worthing Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.