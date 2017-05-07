Skydive adventure in Red Cross Week

Volunteer Martyn Ridgley is going to great heights to raise awareness of Red Cross Week, which launches today.

He is also raising money for the charity and hopes to achieve his target of £1,500.

Martyn gives up his spare time to help the British Red Cross within Sussex and is based at the centre in Shelley Road, Worthing.

His fundraising challenge will see him skydiving 15,000ft at Old Sarum Airfield, Salisbury, on Friday.

Martyn said: “My aim is fundraising as much money as possible for the charity, so that they can continue to provide the help and support they provide each day both locally and nationally.”

He works as the charity’s communications officer for the south west and emergency response team leader for the south east, as well as giving event first aid.

“The Red Cross do amazing work in our local communities here in the UK,” he said.

“Adults and children can borrow a wheelchair free of charge for anything from a couple of weeks to several months with the mobility aids loan service.

“They also support the police, ambulance and fire and rescue services, as well as teaching Everyday First Aid courses to give others the confidence and willingness to give first aid in an emergency, and their independent living services help older people to live safely in their own homes.

“These are just some of the ways British Red Cross volunteers support and strengthen UK communities but they can only do this with your help. So please sponsor my skydive and support the British Red Cross to help people in the UK and overseas in their moments of crisis.

“The cost of the skydive itself and all other associated costs have been covered by myself, so all donations will go directly to the charity.”

Visit JustGiving.com/MartynBRC to donate or text JJJU77 plus an amount, for example JJJU77 £5, to 70070.

For full details of what British Red Cross does in this area, visit www.redcross.org.uk