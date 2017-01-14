Snow and ice warning issued for Sussex

The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow warning’ for snow and ice across Sussex.

The warning is valid from 2pm today (Saturday) to noon tomorrow.

In addition to West and East Sussex, it lists areas in London and South East England including Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes, Windsor and Maidenhead, Bracknell Forest, Slough, Surrey, Greater London, Kent and Medway, as places that could be impacted.

The chief forecaster’s assessment states: “Later on Saturday night and during Sunday morning more general rain, sleet and snow will spread across the area from the west and north. Some slight accumulations of snow are expected, 1 to 2 cm, mainly over higher ground above 150 m. This is also likely to lead to ice forming in places.”

The warning refers to ‘icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces and where treatment is temporarily washed off of surfaces’ and the ‘chance of difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements and cycle paths are possible’.

For the full warning, click here

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.