Social network helps mums fight loneliness together

A Worthing mother of two found being a parent in a new town a lonely experience.

Lucy Jackson is now promoting a social networking app for mums to help fight loneliness with such success that the network is now taking on a life of its own.

The 38-year-old struggled to meet other new mothers when she moved from Hove to Worthing with two-year-old Sam and six-year-old Joe.

But after discovering MUSH, a free, nationwide app which helps you connect with other mums with similar interests in your area, she said she had made some ‘amazing friends’.

Since Lucy took on a marketing role with the app two months ago to help boost its profile in the area, local membership has since grown to more than 500.

“It’s definitely been a success,” Lucy said.

A first meet up arranged by Lucy at Ferring Country Centre was attended by around 20 mums – one of whom thought it was such a ‘great idea’ that she was spurred on to organise a second meet-up, which was held in Victoria Park last Tuesday.

Lucy hopes the network will continue to grow, with more women instigating meet-ups more regularly.

Having other mums around you as a new parent is ‘really important’, she believes.

“Your whole life changes when you become a mum,” she said.

“There’s so much to get your head around and you’re exhausted and emotional.”

The chance to ‘talk about what’s going on and have a bit of a moan’ with other mothers is vital, she said.

“It makes being a mum a lot more enjoyable.”

When she stopped working, Lucy began ‘dreading’ Mondays when her husband would leave for work.

“Having the whole week to fill seemed daunting,” she said.

Despite describing herself as an ‘outgoing and sociable person’, Lucy said she found it ‘really hard’ to strike up conversations with other mums and arrange a playdate.

According a survey by MUSH, half of the mothers interviewed said they found it hard to make friends with other mums and 60 per cent said they sometimes go a full day without adult interaction.

Using MUSH is an ‘easy, relaxed’ way to reach out, Lucy said.

“It feels natural.

“It’s full of mums who are open to meeting new people and looking for friends for their children.”

