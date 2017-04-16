Solicitors join in fun for Comic Relief

The Miller Parris solicitors team in Worthing joined in the fun for Comic Relief.

By organising a cake and savouries sale, a spot the Red Nose competition, ‘guess the weight of the cake’ and ‘guess the staff member from baby and toddler photos competitions the team managed to raise a wonderful £150 for the charity.

Mike Metters, partner at Miller Paris, said: “It’s great to see everyone getting involved and we’re pleased to play our small part in this worthwhile cause - well done to all involved!”

