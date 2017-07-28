Soul night launches dementia fundraising group

An evening of soul and jazz funk will launch a new fundraising group supporting Dementia UK.

Deja Vu is a small collection of people dedicated to raising funds for the brain disease through small events that will take supporters back in time.

Organiser Adrian Warner is supporting the charity as his mother, who is cared for at Tenby House, Worthing, has dementia.

He said: “Many of us know someone with this chronic disorder and our aim is to help Dementia UK fund research into this dreadful disease.”

The first event is Soul Survivor Edition, to be held at St Paul’s Worthing, in Chapel Road, on Saturday, August 5, from 7.30pm to midnight. Tickets are £12, available at St Paul’s.

Adrian said: “We have putting together a selection of DJs from the local area. These guys have combined around 200 years of experience in the soul, funk and disco scene.

“We have Morgan Howell, Soulpersona, who is based in Brighton. Morgan has had many hits in the soul/R&B charts and is planning a new album coming soon.

“We also have Steve McMahon, a local DJ who has DJ’d at many soul events and in the early days of house music, Steve was right in the heart of it playing the clubs in New York City, also the What is Soul show on 1 Brighton FM.”

Andy Gruff Brown and Damien La Bas, DJs who entertained at The Montague and at parties, are also involved.