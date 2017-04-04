‘Souper’ fundraising supper

Parishioners at a Worthing church held a frugal Lent supper to raise money for the aid agency CAFOD.

Though it may have been frugal, it was not at all simple, since there were nine different vegetarian soups on offer at St Michael’s Catholic Church, in Hayling Rise, High Salvington, for the Lent Fast Day Soup Supper.

Deacon Mark Woods, co-organiser, said: “At the heart of Lent is prayer, fasting and charity.

“In our CAFOD Lent evening, we were able to pray for the work of CAFOD and its partners, to fast from meat so that others could benefit from our fast and to give to CAFOD generously to support communities in need overseas.”

More than 50 people attended and all enjoyed the delicious homemade soups, from minestrone to watercress. The most popular choice was a dhal soup made by Sri Lankan parishioner Marie Joseph.

There was also a raffle with a wonderful range of prizes and more than £200 was raised to help transform communities around the world as part of CAFOD’s Lent campaign.

The aid agency is working with communities in Zambia, where it is estimated more than half the population lives below the poverty line and many families do not have enough money to meet basic needs such as food, housing and clothing.

Martin Brown, CAFOD’s representative in Worthing, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to St Michael’s for joining us in transforming communities this Lent. By coming together and adding up all the small things, we can make a massive difference.

“It is the continued support from across England and Wales that helps empower communities around the world so that they are able to feed their families and make a living.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Worthing Herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.