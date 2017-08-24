Southwick man detained in Turkey over coins find

A Southwick man has been detained in Turkey on suspicion of attempting to fly out of the country with coins he found while snorkelling.

The office of East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton confirmed Tony Robyns had been arrested at Bodrum Airport, accused of finding Turkish artefacts without notifying the authorities.

Mr Loughton told the Herald: “My office and I are in contact with the family and are working with the Foreign Office to establish all of the facts.

“This was an innocent albeit foolish mistake and we now need to ensure Mr Robyns is treated fairly and properly.”

Mr Robyns is currently being held in a Turkish prison, according to national media.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “We are assisting a British man following his arrest in Bodrum, and remain in contact with his family and the Turkish authorities.”

Mr Loughton said Mr Robyns’ family did not wish to make a comment.