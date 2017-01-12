Spacious family house

This spacious, well-extended four bedroom detached family house is situated in a highly sought-after position on the West Worthing and Goring border.

The property, in George V Avenue, is just off Goring Road in the West Park School catchment area.

Internally there is a good-size west-facing lounge with open fire, leading to a spacious modern kitchen with island unit and extended sitting area with bi-fold doors to the garden.

There is also an office/utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor.

On the first floor there are two large double bedrooms, a good-size single and family bathroom with separate WC.

The loft has been converted to form a master bedroom with walk-in storage and en-suite shower room.

Externally the front garden is mainly off-road parking with a driveway at the side, leading to a paved area where the garage was previously.

The rear garden has decking stepping down to lawn with timber summerhouse and shed.

Worthing town centre, with its comprehensive shopping amenities, restaurants, pubs, cinemas, theatres and leisure facilities, is approximately a mile and half away.

The nearest station is West Worthing, which is just over half a mile away and bus services run nearby.

Price £525,000.

For more information contact Jacobs Steel, 4 Wallace Parade, Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AL. Telephone 01903 506080 or email: info@jacobs-steel.co.uk