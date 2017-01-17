Spacious first floor retirement apartment

This spacious, two bedroom first floor retirement flat forms part of a popular development in Shoreham, close to Buckingham Park.

The property, in Fairlawns, is offered with no ongoing chain and benefits from an emergency call system.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, spacious dual-aspect lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Further benefits include double glazed windows, communal parking and attractive communal gardens.

Price £219,950.

For more information contact Jacobs Steel on 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk