Spacious three bed maisonette

This unique and spacious first and second floor three double bedroom maisonette is in a central Shoreham location.

The property, in East Street, is just off the high street and benefits from its own street entrance and private roof terrace.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, WC, front reception room, kitchen/breakfast room, second reception room and a ground floor wet room.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with en-suite wet room, further internal hallway, two further bedrooms and access to the roof terrace.

There are a wealth of period features, including an open fireplace, and views over the yacht club from the roof terrace.

Price £350,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk