Speakers Club hold Humorous competition

Worthing Speakers Club, part of Toastmasters International, held its club level Humorous competition.

Hosted on Thursday, September 21, the competition offers an extra challenge for members, with a competition each spring and autumn. Winners progress through to the area competition.

The club meets on the first and third Thursday of the month at 7.15 p.m. at The Burlington Hotel, Worthing.

For more information about this event and the club, visit www.worthingspeakers.club. Guests are welcome to attend their first meeting for free. For more information, contact worthingspeakers@gmail.com.