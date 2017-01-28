Stewart Lee comedy show tickets up for grabs

One lucky reader will win a pair of tickets to see comedian Stewart Lee’s Brighton show on Sunday, February 26.

After four years of writing and performing half hour episodes of stand-up for his TV show, Content Provider is Stewart Lee’s first brand new, long-form, full length show since the award-winning Carpet Remnant World.

Stewart Lee began stand-up in 1988 at the age of 20, and won the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year in 1990.

In 2001 he co-wrote the libretto for Richard Thomas’s Jerry Springer, The Opera, which went on to win four Olivier Awards.

His most recent live shows have been Carpet Remnant World (2011), Much A Stew About Nothing (2013) and Room With a Stew (2015).

He made four series of Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle for the BBC which won Best Male TV Comic and Best Comedy Entertainment Performance at the British Comedy Awards in 2011 and a BAFTA in 2012.

His fourth and final BBC series of Comedy Vehicle is now available on DVD.

Stewart is also an occasional newspaper columnist and has recently published a collection of his short prose, also entitled Content Provider.

Stewart is performing at Brighton Dome Concert Hall between Thursday, February 23 and Sunday, February 26 at 8pm.

Tickets cost £23 and can be bought via the Box Office on 01273 709709 or online at brightondome.org

To win the pair of tickets you must answer this question:

What year did Stewart Lee win the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year?

a) 1980

b) 1985

c) 1990

Email in the correct answer, along with your name and phone number, to alex.jenkins@jpress.co.uk

The deadline for entries is 9am on Monday, February 6, 2017.

Terms and conditions:

The pair of tickets is only for the show on February 26 and cannot be exchanged for another date.

The winner will need to pick up the tickets from the collection point at the venue on the evening of the show.