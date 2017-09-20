Students raise thousands for children's charity

More than 1,000 students from Worthing High School have walked 12 miles to raise money for a children's charity.

The youngsters, who strolled through Broadwater, up to Cissbury and on to Chanctonbury Ring, hope their efforts will have raised £15,000 for Chestnut Tree House.

Staff and students from Worthing High School walked 12 miles to raise money for Chestnut Tree House

The walk is held every two years, with £12,000 being raised in 2015.

Organiser Jules Smith said: "To see the whole school at the summit of Chanctonbury Ring is an amazing sight.

"The panoramic Sussex countryside dwarfed us with its beauty – a healthy experience for our students who live in an age where urban life is all-consuming.

"We met several walkers on the day who were so thrilled to see young people enjoying the Downs that they donated towards our target."

Headteacher Pan Panayiotou headteacher thanked the Wiston Estate, The National Trust and Sussex Search and Rescue for helping with the walk and staff members Jules Smith and Suzanne Bryant for organising the event.

He added: "The school has been involved with Chestnut Tree House children's hospice for over 10 years and what is really humbling is to see our whole school community, staff and students from Year 7-11 out walking to raise monies for this great charity.

"The 12 miles walked by all from Worthing High School was a fantastic way to do something for children whose lives are sadly limited.

"The care and support provided by the Chestnut Tree House is amazing and we are proud to be able to support their great work."

If you would like to donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/whs-walk-17 .