Students’ sensory room project gets a welcome boost

Staff at Haskins Garden Centre are supporting a project to build a sensory room at St Andrew’s CE High School for boys.

The garden centre, on the Roundstone bypass at Angmering, has donated a £100 gift card to a group of degree students at the University of Chichester who are behind the project. The students are in their third year of a primary teaching degree and as part of their training, they aim to raise £2,500 within the community in order to create the new sensory room.

The sensory room project will help students who require different types of support throughout the school day.

The gift card will be used by the students to purchase a selection of plants for the outside sensory area.

Wendy Stringer, SEN manager at St Andrew’s, said: “The new sensory space will benefit local children for many years to come and will be a great asset to the school. We are very grateful to local companies, including Haskins for their kindness in donating a gift card to the project.”