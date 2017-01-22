Substantial character house

This deceptively spacious and substantial detached character house in Bognor Regis has been subject to improvement and renovation over the years.

The property, in Nelson Road, currently boasts six generously-sized double bedrooms as well as three reception rooms, a modern kitchen/dining room, a modern family bathroom, en-suite and ground floor WC.

A particular unique feature this family home has to offer is its potential for a self-contained annexe to be created with its own private entrance on the left-hand-side of the property (subject to planning permission).

Further benefits include a utility room, gas fired central heating, double glazing and ample storage space throughout.

Outside to the rear is a south-facing garden and a detached garage.

To the side of the property there is a large area of hardstanding with vehicular access to provide either a secure driveway for numerous vehicles or additional outdoor space.

The property is situated in a quiet road and within walking distance of a variety of amenities at Aldwick shopping parade as well as the town centre with fantastic railway and bus links, and not forgetting Bognor’s beautiful seafront and promenade.

Viewing is a must to appreciate the space and versatile accommodation this property has to offer.

Price £475,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.