Success for Worthing College team at schools fair

A group of Worthing students has been recognised in two categories at a regional schools science and engineering fair.

The six-strong college team won the Crawley Borough Council Prize for Creativity for their project ‘Standardisation of Components with Tablet Manufacture’ and were named were runners-up in the Senior Engineering category of the regional heats of the Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Competition – which will see them head to the national finals next March.

Hannah Dunn-Coleman said the team, which also included Charlie Winkley, Kai Bass, Aya Nasr, Harrison Ball and Benjamin Smithbury had worked well together and felt they were lucky to be working with local pharmaceutical company GSK.

“It gave us an insight into what they do and what problems they solve,” she added.

Judges at the Big Bang Fair South East said that the students had come up with a ‘simple and effective solution’ to the challenge set and that they had been able to demonstrate progress from the original concept to the finished design in an ‘excellent team project that is creative in its outcome, but massively effective’.

The sixth annual Big Bang Fair South East and the regional Young Scientists and Young Engineers Competition were organised by STEM Sussex, the outreach support department of the University of Brighton.

The 2018 event will take place at the South of England Showground on June 27.