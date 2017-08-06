Summer cake sale raises funds for Queen Alexandra Hospital Home

TSB Partners and customers in Worthing have raised funds for a hospital home by holding a summer cake sale.

TSB Worthing has raised £194 for their Local Charity Partner, The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home (QAHH), by holding a summer tea party inspired cake sale, attended by the Mayor of Worthing.

Mark Banfield, bank manager at TSB Worthing, said: “Our Local Charity Partnership programme is all about working together to help support local causes that are the heart of many communities across Britain. The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home is at the heart of our local community and it’s fantastic to be able to raise vital funds for them – we’re really proud to have them as our Local Charity Partner.”

Elizabeth Baxter, head of fundraising and marketing at The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home, said: “Everyone at QAHH is so grateful to the team at TSB Worthing for organising another successful event in branch to raise funds for QAHH and our disabled veterans. So far they have raised a magnificent £814 for us which we very much appreciate. The TSB team worked really hard and we are most grateful to them and all their customers who bought cake and joined in the competition to guess the combined age of our veterans, which is 4,139 years. The money raised will be very well spent on the veterans in our care.”

TSB’s sole focus is to serve local people and businesses which, in turn, helps fuel local economies across Britain. Instead of having a centrally chosen Charity of the Year, Partners working at TSB are empowered to support a local cause that shares the Bank’s passion for helping local communities thrive.

In total, TSB, its Partners and customers have donated more than £900,000 to over 480 local charities across Britain since its Local Charity Partnerships launched in January 2015.

Further detail on TSB’s Local Charity Partnerships and the vital role that local charities and social enterprises play in their communities – as well as the challenges they face in today’s world and five ways can all help – can be found in TSB’s Local Charities Matter report, launched in June 2016.

