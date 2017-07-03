Summer show one of best yet

Perfect petals and wonderful weeds sat alongside each other at Goring Gardening Society’s summer show.

There were plenty of visitors to St Mary’s Hall on Saturday and lots of colourful displays to enjoy.

Top prize winner Peter Webb. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Chairman Carol Sullivan described it as one of the society’s best shows.

“It was a perfect summer’s day,” she said.

“Everyone enjoyed the homemade cakes and tea, in fact we sold out.

“The hall was a colourful picture with roses, sweet peas, garden flowers, fruit and vegetables. We even had a quirky class for a vase of attractive weeds.

“The cookery classes were well supported and members exhibited photos of their favourite holidays and cute cats.”

The top prize winner was Peter Webb. Other members who won cups for their efforts were Valerie Hayden, Sue Dawes, Ann Niven, Pat Blackham and Ron Sullivan.

The society is now planning its autumn show on September 2.