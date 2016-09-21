Sun shines on villages’ 72nd summer show

A fantastic sunny day greeted Clapham and Patching Horticultural Society for its 72nd summer show.

As the show is held mainly outside, the weather can be highly influential on the success of the day.

In fact, baking entries were slightly down on last year and it is thought the wonderful weather may well have been the reason for this.

Committee member Gail Smith added: “The photography section was keenly contested and the children’s section showed flair and artistry.

“Flowers and vegetables on show in the marquee were excellent, as usual, as were the handicrafts and home industries.”

Lancing Brass band performed outside all afternoon, with tea and cakes served in the adjacent small marquee.

Craft stalls surrounded the dog show arena offering all sorts of bargains and gift ideas.

Sheep shearing demonstrations fascinated many visitors and the Forest Schools stall enabled children to make their own pencils and name discs.

Lots of other games were also on offer, so there was great fun for all.

Prizes were presented by Michelle Newman from Worthing Mencap and she, in turn, received a cheque for £326 for the charity.

An earlier Open Gardens event had raised £652, which was split between Worthing Mencap and Dreams Come True, a charity committed to enriching the lives of children with life limiting conditions.

Prize winners were: Roger Ayliffe, Jenkin Cup for most points in produce; Paul Standing, Davitt Cup for best entry in produce; Jane Preston, Holtom Memorial Cup for most points in flowers; Gail Smith, Fred Stanford Cup for best entry in flowers; Kathie Lester, Avery Memorial Cup for most points in flower arranging; Emma Shipham, WI Cup for most points in home industries; Lesley Partridge, Talbot Cup for most points in handicrafts; Paul Eldridge, Burgess Rose Bowl for most points in photography; Emma Shipham, Newling-Ward Cup for most marks overall.

Dog show winners were: Otis, with Sammy Nines, Sheila Willet Cup for best dog under four years; Womble, with Mick Parker, McAlees Cup for best dog aged four to seven; Tito, with Ewan Fairchild, Becky Hope Veteran’s Cup for best dog over seven.

