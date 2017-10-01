Sunflowers bloom in school grounds

The children at Thomas A’Becket Infant School have returned from their summer break to discover that giant sunflowers have invaded the school grounds.

As members of the Polli:Nation programme, pupils have been involved in further developing the school’s gardens and creating exciting habitats to help support the nation’s pollinators.

Children involved with Polli:Nation Programme include Francis Hernandez- Kay, Diya Sharath, Charlie Atkinson, Livvy Baulch, Owen Russell, Kiki Blake, Rufus Dickson, Hannah Billett.

Forest School instructor Sarah Wheal and the school’s eco coordinator Sarah Martin have also been involved.

Every child has been able to plant, nurture, harvest and eat a variety of vegetables and flowers.

They have also learnt to identify our native insects and understand the important role they play in the global food chain.

Described by the children as ‘even bigger than the teachers’, the flowers show the success of the project.

Polli:Nation is a Heritage Lottery funded biodiversity and education project.

It is a UK wide initiative supporting pupils from 260 schools to turn their school grounds and other local walk-to spaces into pollinator friendly habitats.

Find out more at www.polli-nation.co.uk.