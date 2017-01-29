Super retirement apartment

This super two bedroom ground floor retirement apartment is situated in a lovely village setting in East Preston.

The property, in Chermont Court, is just 500 yards from the village centre and about three quarters of a mile from the beach.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, west-facing lounge, kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, second bedroom and a shower room. EER: C73.

The development has a communal conservatory, well-maintained communal gardens and ample residents parking.

Guide Price £170,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: property@cooper-adams.com