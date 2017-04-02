Supercars embark on annual Italian tour of Horsham district today

The West Sussex countryside will come alive to the roar of supercar engines when the Piazza Italia District Tour is held today (Sunday April 2).

Petrolheads will be able to witness a fantastic selection of ‘Italian Stallions’ ranging from the ferocious Ferrari F40 to the more refined classic, the Fiat 500.

This year there will be up to 30 cars to see to give onlookers a little taste before the main event this Easter.

Organised by Horsham District Council with the support of ETMS Highways and the fantastic SERV Sussex, the tour will be visiting six events in six towns all in one day!

For the breakfast stop of the tour, the cars will be on display from 10am in Horsham’s Carfax where sponsors Carmelas Deli are based.

The vehicles will then head to Billingshurst where they will stop at Billingshurst Library Car Park and join the local community partnership in welcoming the tour to its first stop arriving at 10.45am. Hepworth Brewery will be on hand with their own display of classic cars alongside Whispers Tea Room

The second stop on the tour will see the cars pulling in to the Pulborough Lower Street Car Park at 11.40am.

Then it is Storrington’s turn where the parish council has teamed up with SADCASE to provide a classic car show.

They will also be joined by Piazza Italia favourites Italia in Piazza creating a Storrington’s very on mini Piazza.

The tour will arrive at 12.40pm to the library car park

Tour Lunch providers inclide Clarke and Charlesworth, Design at 32, Fowlers Estate Agents, Greyhound Brewery, Joanna’s Boutique, The Moon Pub and Waitrose.

Steyning High Street will be closed for the tour to park up at 2pm where they will be joining France at Home the fantastic French Market. The tour will be spread along the street.

After the massive success of the final stop of the tour last year, Henfield will be hosting various entertainment and live music throughout the day.

Arriving at 3pm it will be your final chance to see the tour after a day of partying in the town!

For more information on the tour visit www.PiazzaTour.co.uk