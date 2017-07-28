Sussex cricketer forced to retire through injury

Sussex CCC's Matt Machan has announced his retirement from professional cricket

Matt has been forced to call time on his career with Sussex on medical advice because of a wrist injury.

He said: "It is with great sadness and an extremely heavy heart that I have to announce my retirement from the professional game due to a wrist injury. Following medical advice, my long-term health is most important to me and I have to take that into account.

"I would like to thank everyone involved with the club for making the last sixteen years so memorable, from under-10 right through until today.

"I have met some great people and made some great friends and take away memories that will last forever. I believe as a batsman I was only just starting to come into my own and it is a real shame that this has been cut short so early as I believe I had so much still to offer Sussex over the next few years.

"I’d like to thank all the players, support staff and everyone at the club who has helped me out. I look forward to watching the boys from the other side of the line and supporting Sussex Cricket for many years to come. Lastly, I’d like to thank my family for being very supportive and without them none of this would have been at all possible.”

Director of cricket Keith Greenfield said “Matt has been part of Sussex Cricket since he was 10 years of age, and it is sad that we will not see Matt continue to develop and deliver his talent on the pitch because of his wrist injury.

"His passion for the club has always been clear and we wish him well with the next stage of his life. We look forward to seeing Matt around the club supporting the guys.”