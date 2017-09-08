Sussex Police to tackle anti-social behaviour in Lancing

Sussex Police have held street briefings in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour in Lancing

The two events took place on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3, to address the numerous reports of such behaviour in the Monks Recreation Ground area.

Sussex Police were joined by local MP Tim Loughton, local councillors, Neighbourhood Watch, NSL Parking and the Adur and Worthing council’s Safer Community Team.

Inspector Allan Lowe, from the Adur and Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have conducted a number of street briefings across our area over recent months.

“It is really important that we listen and respond to public concerns about any local policing issue and street briefings are our way of encouraging face-to-face contact with local people. We are always very interested in what local people have to say.

“We have been paying a lot of attention to the local area and have seen a reduction of anti-social behaviour, but we will not be complacent and will continue to have a strong police presence.

“I hope that people who attended the street briefing found it beneficial. My staff certainly did and it was great to have so many positive conversations.”

PCSO Graeme Foster and Rachel Silver thanked everyone who attended and local businesses who displayed posters across the Lancing area.