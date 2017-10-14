Take the Lead hosts fundraising event

Dog agility service Take the Lead held a dog agility event to raise vital funds for Worthing Churches Homeless Projects.

For two hours on Sunday, September 24, the agility course was opened up for all types of dogs to have some fun. Each dog received a doggy bag, donated by Sainsbury’s Lyons Farm.

Caitlin Mulholland, community fundraiser, said: “There was something for everyone. Jedda had organised a fantastic raffle, and the agility course was beautifully set up. We are so grateful to supporters like Jedda, who donate their time and efforts to helping our cause. We could not continue to run our services without the help of our community, through their fundraising, donations and time, so thank you so much for all your support!”

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects helps more than 1,000 men and women each year, working with rough sleepers, the insecurely housed or simply people who need some support or advice. The charity offers a lifeline for those struggling and suffering in the community, getting them back on their feet. To find out more, visit www.wchp.org.uk or www.facebook.com/WCHPnews/

To find out more about Take the Lead, visit the website at www.take-the-lead.com to find out more about their services.