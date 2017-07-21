Teen airlifted to hospital after collision on A259 Shoreham

Have your say

A section of the A259 in Shoreham has been closed after a truck collided with a teenage girl, police have said.

Police were called to the incident between Saltings Roundabout and Shoreham High Street at about 1.21pm today (Friday, July 21).

The pedestrian, a girl believed to be in her teens, has been taken to St Georges Hospital in London by air ambulance, according to police.

A section of the road has been closed in both directions while emergency services are on the scene.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Grimsby.