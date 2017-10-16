Teenager wins 10k in first ever race at that distance

Worthing-based 15-year-old Toby Nisbet won the annual Worthing Seafront 10k with a time just under 36 minutes yesterday.

The teenager, who runs for Team Synergy, was only 17 seconds short of the course record, in what was his first ever 10k race.

Just over 200 runners took part in what organisers said was a tough run due to it being a ‘balmy’ 19 degress.

Worthing & District’s Ben Slack claimed second place and third place went to Petts Wood’s Simon Dahadi.

Brighton runner Sophie McKeeman won the women’s run in 43:28 sec.