Telescope on Lancing’s Beach Green is legacy of innovative pupils

Two primary school pupils were proud to see their clever idea for a telescope on Lancing Beach Green become a reality at its unveiling last Thursday (July, 13).

Michael Poole and Harrison Curram of Globe Primary School in Irene Avenue, Lancing, came up with the suggestion to help residents better see the windfarm as part of a school project, which asked pupils how the green could be improved.

New telescope at Lancing Beach Green

Pupils wrote a letter to the parish council with their ideas – and this one caught the eye of councillors, who managed to secure funding from Rampion Offshore Windfarm for the telescope.

Seeing it for the first time, both boys, aged 11, said they were proud of their achievement.

Harrison said: “It is good for tourists to see what our country has.”

Michael said that, as well as the wind turbines: “You can also see planes and parachutes.”

It’s good for the children to know that if they get involved, they can change things Ricky Leigh, headteacher at Globe Primary School

Head teacher Ricky Leigh said it was an ‘amazing’ example of how pupils can improve their village.

“We are a school in Lancing in the heart of the community.

The pupils are getting to know their community and leaving a legacy,” he said.

“It’s good for the children to know that if they get involved, they can change things.”

Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, said the project was an example of how the council ‘values the input of young people’.

“We were very enthusiastic about putting the ideas into practice,” she said.

“The kids and the school will always remember being involved in this.”

Chris Tomlinson, development and stakeholder manager for Rampion Offshore Windfarm, thanked the boys for their idea and said: “It’s great working with the community.”

He said 58 of the 116 wind turbines have already been built at the windfarm, with the rest expected to be completed by the end of the year.

A full testing and commissioning phase will begin next year.