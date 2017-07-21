Tennis fun for Pebbles Childcare

To celebrate the start of Wimbledon Week, Pebbles Childcare, a Worthing home-based childcare provision, organised for the children, along with the mindees of the childminding community MagicMinders, to have a tennis lesson at the prestigious West Worthing Tennis Club on their incredible grass courts.

The children learned some basic tennis rules, how to hold and use the rackets and eventually how to serve with their attentive coach Tom Canning. The children at Pebbles Childcare have been watching snippets of Wimbledon this week, and were lucky enough to access and use the courts of West Worthing Tennis Club. This, Pebbles Childcare reported, was an incredible experience for the children and bought their learning to life and the childcare is grateful to the club for being so accommodating.

West Worthing Tennis Club

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

Out in the sunshine

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.