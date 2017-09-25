Teville Gate owners reveal latest chapter in site’s development

Owners of Worthing’s Teville Gate have released a long-awaited statement announcing the next chapter in the site’s journey towards redevelopment.

Mosaique plans to hold a public consultation in November, where its vision for a mixed-use development will be revealed.

National brands have expressed ‘genuine interest’, they said, with pre-let agreements for commercial, retail and leisure units signed.

Mosaique chief executive Aized Sheikh said: “Our commitment to Worthing and to our vision for Teville Gate is absolute.

“For two years, we have kept our heads down and worked tirelessly to overcome obstacles both above and below the ground, focusing on creating a genuinely viable, deliverable, scheme for Teville Gate. We will be throwing the covers from our designs and asking for the community’s feedback early in November.

“We have invested heavily in Worthing because we see its potential as a rising star on the South Coast. I am absolutely confident that we have the vision and proposals for an exciting, desirable and realistic development on this important site.”

The development timetable has slipped since Mosaique purchased the site in 2015, with a public consultation first promised two years ago.

But the developer said the precise date of the forthcoming consultation would be confirmed by the first week of October, while a website detailing the vision for the site would soon be launched.

A spokesman for Mosaique said the firm was involved in the development of more than 1,000 new homes in the south east, as well as ‘cultural destinations’ and ‘heritage preservation projects’.

Today’s statement (Monday, September 25) follows confirmation of Worthing Borough Council’s intention to demolish the site’s multi-storey car park. Click here for more information.