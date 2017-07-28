The Big Screen returns to Brighton

Brighton’s Big Screen is the UK’s largest open air beachfront cinema and is back for its sixth consecutive year from tonight (Friday, July 28).

The Big Screen, located in Madeira Drive, will showcase more than 100 films on a huge HD-quality screen from now until August 28, 2017.

Films include La La Land, Beauty and the Beast, Moana, Jaws, T2 (Trainspotting), Logan, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Following the success of Brighton’s Big Screen last year, that was attended by more than 75,000 people, the events this year will also be held in locations around London, including Camden Roundhouse, Watford town centre, Boxpark Croydon and Windsor’s Alexandra Gardens.

For those who love nothing more than watching a film in bed, ibis Hotels will be providing a VIP SweetBed™ experience on its state-of-the-art beds, complete with cocooning duvet and pillow, a high-tech mattress and flexible base.

Costing £25 per person, the offer for two people per bed includes a complimentary welcome drink and cones of popcorn.

To find out more, visit brightonsbigscreen.com