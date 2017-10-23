The Health Lottery is coming to your area!

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in Sussex during the week beginning Sunday, October 22 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from Health Lottery proceeds and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is Sussex’s HealthWish Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery Draw in January 2012 HealthWish CIC has raised over £1.7 million for community groups in the area, with more than £93 million being raised nationwide.

Past projects have included Brighton and Hove Speak Out, which enables a group of residents with learning disabilities to run a support network and drop-in group. And Hove Lunch Club which provides elderly people in Hove, who experience isolation, a chance to have a hot meal and a space to socialise with others.

Larger charities and organisations, such as Scope and The Conservation Volunteers, have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthWish CIC.

