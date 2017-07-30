Theatre company experience for Northbrook students

Have your say

Northbrook MET Theatre degree students have returned from work experience with prestigious theatre companies.

Production Arts students Tara Marsh, Alex Rees and Arianna Long undertook a mixture of lighting, production and stage management tasks. Tara worked at Glyndebourne and the Royal National Theatre, whilst Alex worked at Glyndebourne and on Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theatre in the West End. Ariana undertook stage management tasks at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Jo Loader, course leader, said: “These were really successful work placements, providing excellent hands on experience for the students, which will be invaluable in launching their future careers.”

