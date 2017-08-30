Thirteen friends complete 60 mile trek to Goring in aid of hospice

Thirteen Worthing friends have completed a 60 mile, two-day walking challenge from London to Goring to raise funds for an ‘amazing’ hospice.

Christopher Smith organised the walk which finished on Saturday (August 26) at St Mary’s Church in Goring – the church where he married his wife Charlotte Smith and where she is now laid to rest following a battle with cancer.

Charlotte Smith

Christopher and his friends decided to take on the challenge to raise funds for St Christopher’s Hospice in Sydenham, London, where Charlotte spent her last months.

Charlotte’s brother, Jez Robinson, who took part in the walk, said: “The walk was definitely a lot harder than any of us expected, mainly due to the heat.

“However, the support, sponsorship and most importantly, the memory of my sister Charlotte, really spurred me and all the other guys on.

“It was great that so many of mine and Chris’ friends took part.

“We really pulled together and kept each other going which was essential, especially on the Saturday when we walked a hefty 32 miles, much of which was along the A23, in 30 degree heat.

“I am so proud of all my friends when I think of what we achieved and I am really grateful to all those people who supported and sponsored us.

“The money raised will go towards helping individuals and families who need hospice care and support.

“Once the aches, pains and blisters have healed, we’ll be keen to plan our next fundraising challenge.”

Charlotte’s husband, Chris Smith, said: “Charlotte had loved walking around the gardens at St Christopher’s Hospice, particularly around the lavender.

“We thought it fitting to take some from the gardens and carry it on our travels to St Mary’s Church in Goring-by-Sea.

“A token from the place she had found so comforting, to the church where we had married just four years ago, and where she is now laid to rest.”

To donate, visit their justgiving page